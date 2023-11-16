The Project

Public Invited To Barry Humphries' Opera House Memorial

Barry Humphries' "many lives" will be celebrated in a special state memorial at the Sydney Opera House next month.

A limited number of free public tickets will be available online from 2 pm this Friday.

Only two tickets will be available per person for the event to be held on Friday, December 15 at 11 am.

Legend of the stage, screen and page, Humphries died in Sydney on April 22, at the age of 89.

Iconic characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson made him famous and beloved around the world.

His televised service will be hosted by media personality Richard Wilkins.

It will feature tributes and performances from Mr Humphries' family and friends, as well as stars from across the entertainment and arts worlds.

Tickets for the event will be available via the NSW government website.

AAP with The Project.

