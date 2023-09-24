The Project

Public Housing Blocks To Be Demolished Amid Housing Crisis

More than 40 public housing towers across Melbourne are on the chopping block despite the country suffering from a major housing crisis.

Many experts believe that destroying these buildings would cost and waste more time than just renovating them.

The plan by the Victorian Government is to replace the towers with three times as many energy-efficient apartments, however, there are fears that public housing might not stay in public hands.

Katelyn Butters, CEO of the Victorian Public Tenants Association said, “There is no reason to be selling our public housing to be redeveloped by the property development industry.”

The towers were designed in the 50s and were part of a bold plan to move people out of inner-city slums.

But a lack of consultation arguably failed to fulfill that promise and in the many years since the towers have come to symbolise a neglected public housing system.

Butters has said she hears issues from the residents about the poor conditions many live in every day, particularly those living in the high-rise towers.

“We’re aware of maintenance issues that can’t be resolved without families needing to be relocated out of their homes.

“We’re aware of huge heat being experienced by households in Summer, icy cold temperatures in Winter, lifts that are often broken and communal laundries that people do not feel safe in.

“We can’t leave these buildings as they are now so we welcome the opportunity to increase the quality of public housing homes for the people who live in them,” she said.

Until a concrete answer is provided for where the residents will live, they’re being left to consider what they stand to lose.

