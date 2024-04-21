Pub Slammed For Sign Banning Children

The Lower Red Lion in St Albans, Hertfordshire came under scrutiny for their 'child-free' policy after a social media user posted a picture of himself next to the sign, with the caption 'found my new local'.

It divided the internet of course, with one X user asking, “Why has it become socially acceptable to hate children?”

Meanwhile, many were in favour of the pub’s policy and called for more venues to follow suit.

One resident, who asked not to be named so we’ll call him Grumpy McOldman, told the MailOnline, “A pub is not a place for children. I think it is a great sign. I don't see a problem with it. I can't think of another pub that is dog-friendly and child-free.”

“I don't have a problem with dogs in pubs. If dogs are being a problem, they can easily be brought under control. A pub is not a place for children.”

I’d argue pubs can be a good place for children, within reason.

It can be a good way to teach them about social etiquette and how to conduct themselves in a public setting. I used to take my son to local pubs and cafes for lunch to teach him how to order food and interact with the wait staff.

But of course, the majority of kids in pubs are probably sitting waiting for their parents to finish up, head buried in an iPad to try to keep them quiet and I’m not sure there’s much utility to that at all.

Is that disruptive though? Maybe if they don’t have headphones.

I’d sooner see a sign banning adults from talking on their mobile phones at a level that allows everyone in the neighbouring buildings to hear the entire conversation. That’s far more annoying than some kid learning how to order an orange juice.