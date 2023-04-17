Pub Slammed For Putting Plastic Cheese On Parma/Parmi/Whatever You Call It

A man from Brisbane has taken to Reddit to share his disgust with an Aussie pub classic he was served.

User u/OfficialUberZ shared a photo to Reddit of what could possibly be Australia’s worst parma.

“If you needed proof that the world was going to sh*t, I just paid $24 for this; guess what it is,” the user captioned the image.

The photo shows the user being served a chicken parmigiana, and many users were disgusted to discover the parma was covered in plastic cheese slices.

“It actually looks as though the plastic wasn’t even taken off,” one user wrote.

“Plastic cheese on a parmi?” another questioned.

“I hope you sent it back..” a user added.

A disgusted user commented: “Using plastic cheese is a crime. Period.”

Many in the comments called for the original user to “name and shame” the pub, where they revealed it was a local “Sports Club”.