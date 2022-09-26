Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Doesn't make it less fun, though! Who hasn't had a good old scream in the car/ work toilets/ at an under 12's soccer match?

Yelling to release repressed childhood traumas, which cause neurosis, is called Primal scream therapy (PST) and was created by psychologist Arthur Janov in the late 1960's. It became very popular in the 1970's.

But much like tie die and waterbeds, its popularity is better left in the 70's. New research shows that the approach has little scientific basis.

Prof Sascha Frühholz, from the University of Zurich, says, "In my opinion, there is no scientific evidence that primal scream therapy has any positive effects in the treatment of mental and psychological disorders. Given that modern psychotherapy is an evidence-based treatment approach, no serious psychotherapy school uses any elements of primal scream therapy today".

Frühholz also noted that PST predominantly uses screams of anger – which could be counterproductive.

He says, "Our own research shows that positive screams – joy and pleasure – are much more relevant for humans, and they induce social bonding as a positive effect".

Dr Rebecca Semmens-Wheeler, senior lecturer in psychology at Birmingham City University, is also doubtful about the long-term benefits of screaming for mental health.

Among her concerns was that screaming, or hearing others scream, could activate the body's "fight or flight" mechanism. She likened it to the opposite of what happens during practices like meditation or yoga. Adding that, screaming could also get in the way of taking other beneficial actions to tackle emotions.

But, she noted, context is essential, and it is possible screaming might help if it is undertaken in groups and allows people to bond.

Hopefully, that includes screaming at the MCG when your team has just been thrashed in the Grand Final.