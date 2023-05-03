PSG Has Suspended Lionel Messi After He Took A Trip To Saudi Arabia

It has also been reported the World Cup winner will not have his contract renewed with PSG at the end of the season.

When he arrived from Barcelona in 2021, there was an optional third-season clause in his contract. French sports daily L'Equipe has reported the clause will not be activated at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old was suspended for two weeks on Tuesday, L'Equipe added, as he was supposed to practise with his team following a 3-1 defeat at home against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday but instead flew to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension.

It means Messi will miss upcoming matches against relegation-threatened teams Troyes and Ajaccio. He could possibly be back in time for Auxerre on May 21 and will be available to play until the season ends on June 3.

PSG are currently top of the standings in Ligue 1 with 75 points.

With AAP.