The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

PSG Has Suspended Lionel Messi After He Took A Trip To Saudi Arabia

PSG Has Suspended Lionel Messi After He Took A Trip To Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly suspended Lionel Messi after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

It has also been reported the World Cup winner will not have his contract renewed with PSG at the end of the season.

When he arrived from Barcelona in 2021, there was an optional third-season clause in his contract. French sports daily L'Equipe has reported the clause will not be activated at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old was suspended for two weeks on Tuesday, L'Equipe added, as he was supposed to practise with his team following a 3-1 defeat at home against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday but instead flew to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension.

It means Messi will miss upcoming matches against relegation-threatened teams Troyes and Ajaccio. He could possibly be back in time for Auxerre on May 21 and will be available to play until the season ends on June 3.

PSG are currently top of the standings in Ligue 1 with 75 points.

With AAP.

Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses
NEXT STORY

Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

    Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

    If you're a Russian in Russia rushin' to get a date, you'd better be quick - Tinder is swiping left on the whole country.
    Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

    Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

    A passenger onboard a crowded flight has been caught resting their feet above a fellow passenger's headrest, and now we're scared to fly again.
    Two Police Officers Reportedly Stabbed In An Incident In South Australia

    Two Police Officers Reportedly Stabbed In An Incident In South Australia

    Emergency services are responding to a “high-risk” incident in Crystal Brook, South Australia.
    People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

    People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

    People are discovering what ’M&M’s’ stands for, and the juicy story behind the popular chocolate snack.
    Buckingham Palace Sent Into Lockdown, Man Arrested Following Controlled Explosion

    Buckingham Palace Sent Into Lockdown, Man Arrested Following Controlled Explosion

    A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing what police believe were shotgun cartridges as officers carried out a controlled explosion in the area days before King Charles' coronation ceremony.