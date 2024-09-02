Protests Take Over Israel After Six Hostages Killed In Gaza

Crowds estimated by Israeli media to number up to 500,000 strong demonstrated in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities on Sunday, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do more to bring home the remaining 101 hostages.

Israel estimates about a third of them are dead. Labour leaders urged workers to stage a one-day general strike on Monday.

The Israeli military announced the recovery of the bodies from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-shattered Palestinian territory and violence flared in the occupied West Bank.

The bodies of hostages Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

A forensic examination determined they were "murdered by Hamas terrorists in a number of shots at close range" 48-72 hours previously, an Israeli health ministry spokesperson said.

In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and demonstrated outside the prime minister's residence.

Aerial footage showed Tel Aviv's main highway blocked with protesters holding flags with pictures of the slain hostages. Some two dozen Israelis were arrested nationwide, police said.

Netanyahu, who faces growing calls to end nearly 11 months of war with a deal for a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages, said Israel would not rest until it caught those responsible.

"Whoever murders hostages - does not want a deal," he said.

Senior Hamas officials said that Israel, in its refusal to sign a ceasefire agreement, was to blame for the deaths.

"Netanyahu is responsible for the killing of Israeli prisoners," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

"The Israelis should choose between Netanyahu and the deal."

Israel's assault on Gaza began after Hamas and other militants killed about 1200 people and took about 250 hostages in attacks on Israel on October 7, according to Israeli tallies.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who has clashed frequently with Netanyahu, also called for an agreement, and opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid urged people to join the demonstration in Tel Aviv.

In a last-ditch bid to stop the demonstrations, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a hardline member of Israel's security cabinet, asked the attorney general to prohibit the strike.

The Hostage Families Forum called on Netanyahu to take responsibility and explain what was holding up an agreement.

The six hostages brought home on Sunday "were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages," it said.

