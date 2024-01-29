Protesters Throw Soup At The Mona Lisa To Advocate For ‘Sustainable Food’

Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece was unharmed in the protest, as it is shielded by protective glass.

The two females, both wearing shirts that said ‘Food Counterattack’, approached the artwork and threw the liquid over it.

“What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?” they said while standing in front of it.

“Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work.”

They were then escorted away, and black curtains were installed while it was being cleaned as the room was evacuated.

A group called Riposte Alimentaire (Food Counterattack) have claimed responsibility for the stunt, saying the protest was part of efforts to integrate “food into the general social security system”.

In a statement on X, they said the current model for buying food “stigmatises the most precarious and does not respect our fundamental right to food".

It’s not the first time the Mona Lisa has been targeted, and it has been behind safety glass since the 1950s after it was attacked with acid.

In 2022, another environmental activist threw cake at the painting so people would “think of the Earth”.