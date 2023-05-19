The Project

Protesters Set To Face Harsher Punishments In South Australia

The South Australian government is looking to impose harsher punishments for those participating in disruptive protests following multiple clashes with environmental protestors, Extinction Rebellion.

Since Tuesday, climate action group Extinction Rebellion has been raising hell in Adelaide, protesting as the city hosts a petroleum conference.

69-year-old Extinction Rebellion member, Meme Thorne, was charged with obstructing a public place after suspending herself from the Morphett Street Bridge, causing traffic chaos in the morning peak hour.

Then, yesterday, a further four protestors were arrested after allegedly throwing paint on the SA headquarters of climate culprits, Santos.

“There’s a way to do it to get your message across, and there’s a way to do it and piss people off, and these people are doing the second,” Sa Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said of the disruptions.

“They’ve gone off the side of the bridge on ropes, and the ropes are fully extended across Morphett Street, so we can’t just, as much as we might like to, cut the rope and let them drop.”

Reacting swiftly, the Malinauskas government tabled strict new laws allowing for a maximum of three months in jail and fines of up to $50,000 for protesters who cause community chaos and pose a risk to public safety.

“By increasing these penalties, courts will have more options available to them to be able to impose penalties that sends a clear message around what is acceptable,” SA Premier Peter Malinauskas announced.

