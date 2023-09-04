Prosecco At Risk Of Being Wiped Out Due To Climate Change

The study claims that Prosecco is in jeopardy because it is grown in mountainside vineyards, which are the most at risk of soil degradation and extreme weather events, such as drought.

Vineyards that produce Prosecco and other steep-slope landscape wines are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain due to extreme weather.

This means Burgundy, Grand Cru and Cabernet Sauvignon, are also at risk.

Unstable weather events brought about by climate change, such as localised intense rainfall and prolonged drought, are directly impacting the vineyards and causing researchers to worry about the potential threat to the economy, agricultural product and local community history.

The study suggests that the key to overcoming climate challenges lies within the combination of traditional winemaker knowledge and scientific innovation, such as introducing new sustainable vineyard practices.