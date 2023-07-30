The Project

Proposed JobSeeker Increase Of $56 A Fortnight Due In September

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has confirmed that there will be an increase to the JobSeeker payment.

The JobSeeker rate is indexed twice a year at a rate of 2.2 percent, in line with inflation. 

Combined with the proposed $40 a fortnight increase outlined in this year's budget, the total increase in the welfare payment will be $56 per fortnight and should come into effect on September 20.  

Older people eligible for higher JobSeeker payments would receive up to $109 more per fortnight. 

Minister Rishworth could not confirm whether other payments like the pension or single parent payment would also be indexed at this rate. 

Aussies that receive the Commonwealth Rent Assistance will also receive an extra $16 on their payments. 

Speaking on ABC Insiders, Rishworth said, “I'm able to confirm that rate will be $56.”

“Some of the other measures like pension and single parent payment have a choice of indexation measures. So we‘ve got to work through those indexation measures.

“But CPI, of course, is particularly high at the moment and so it is likely that CPI will be the highest of the number of measures that are looked at.”

“The support that people will get through that, if they're on the maximum rate, will be between $18 to $37 extra a fortnight.”

Despite the proposed increases to the Jobseeker rate, the payment remains below the poverty line. 

