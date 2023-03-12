Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines

A new bill has been introduced in the USA that questions why airlines have all the power and rights even when they consistently inconvenience their passengers.

The Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights and Forbidding Airlines From Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act seeks to protect travellers from being overcharged for flights, baggage, seat selection and ticket changes.

U.S. airlines frequently overbook their flights to compensate for no-shows. Usually, they can accurately predict the number of possible no-shows.

The practice of overbooking is not illegal, however, the proposed bill would see airlines that overbook to pay stranded passengers AUD $2000 (US $1,350).

In December 2022, Southwest Airlines saw 17,000 flights cancelled which left thousands of passengers stranded during the holidays.

Further investigation revealed that the American airline was operating on outdated crew-scheduling technology, leaving planes without crew or pilots to service flights.

“Air travellers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for basics like a carry-on bag, a seat next to their children or even for a sip of water, especially as airlines continue to fail passengers at every turn,” said Senator Edward J. Markey.

“Our nation’s largest airlines can’t even guarantee consumers that their flights won’t be delayed or cancelled, that their luggage won’t be lost, or that they won’t get stranded at the gate because of overbooking. The status quo won’t fly any longer so they are treated with dignity before, during and after their flight.”

Last week, it was revealed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Qantas was the most complained-about airline in Australia.