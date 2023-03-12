The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines

Proposed Changes Could See The End Of Baggage and Ticket Cancellation Fees By Airlines

Flight cancellations, delays, and lost baggage seem to be the norm these days when catching a plane. Even when passengers are paying premium prices, there is no guarantee that the flight won’t be delayed or cancelled.

A new bill has been introduced in the USA that questions why airlines have all the power and rights even when they consistently inconvenience their passengers.

The Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights and Forbidding Airlines From Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act seeks to protect travellers from being overcharged for flights, baggage, seat selection and ticket changes.

U.S. airlines frequently overbook their flights to compensate for no-shows. Usually, they can accurately predict the number of possible no-shows.

The practice of overbooking is not illegal, however, the proposed bill would see airlines that overbook to pay stranded passengers AUD $2000 (US $1,350).

In December 2022, Southwest Airlines saw 17,000 flights cancelled which left thousands of passengers stranded during the holidays.

Further investigation revealed that the American airline was operating on outdated crew-scheduling technology, leaving planes without crew or pilots to service flights.

“Air travellers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for basics like a carry-on bag, a seat next to their children or even for a sip of water, especially as airlines continue to fail passengers at every turn,” said Senator Edward J. Markey.

“Our nation’s largest airlines can’t even guarantee consumers that their flights won’t be delayed or cancelled, that their luggage won’t be lost, or that they won’t get stranded at the gate because of overbooking. The status quo won’t fly any longer so they are treated with dignity before, during and after their flight.”

Last week, it was revealed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Qantas was the most complained-about airline in Australia.

Statement From NSW Labor Party
NEXT STORY

Statement From NSW Labor Party

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From NSW Labor Party

Statement From NSW Labor Party

Statement From NSW Labor Party
Worms Rain Down From The Sky In Chinese City

Worms Rain Down From The Sky In Chinese City

Cloudy with a chance of worms? No thanks.
Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Company Posts Ad For Same Position With Huge Pay Difference

Woman Applies For Her Own Job After Company Posts Ad For Same Position With Huge Pay Difference

When 25 year old Kimberly Nguyen saw her company had advertised her role on LinkedIn and that the potential new employee would be making at least $32,000 more than her for the same job, she decided to apply for it.
TikToker Shares The Secret To A ‘Painless’ Band Aid Removal

TikToker Shares The Secret To A ‘Painless’ Band Aid Removal

‘Ripping off the band aid’ refers to getting the pain over and done with quickly.
Parliamentary Inquiry To Examine Vaping Risks And Use Among Young People

Parliamentary Inquiry To Examine Vaping Risks And Use Among Young People

A parliamentary inquiry will look into the health risks of vaping and how many young people are using e-cigarettes in a bid to further slash smoking rates.