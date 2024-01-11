Promising Signs At The Start Of 2024 Means Cost Of Living Pressures Could Ease This Year

But when it comes to 2024, it looks like we could be winning already.

With a few tiny caveats.

First up, inflation, which could fall to 4.3 per cent, its lowest level in two years, and offering a reprieve from sky-high interest rates.

But it could be quite some time before they go down.

This brings us to mortgage holders: guys, hold on to your mortgages and hold onto hope.

And renters could be in luck, too. Rent prices have stalled across the nation for the first time in three years.

More good news: wages have already grown by 4 percent, the fastest pace in 15 years.

As for our power bills, wholesale electricity prices have plunged from their 2022 peaks, making for a more promising start to 2024.

Grocery prices could go down, but a lot of recent natural disasters could drive those prices back up.

And finally, fuel prices.

“Petrol prices are really volatile, and they’re subject to a lot of factors like war overseas, we just have no control over, but at the same time the amount of electric cars are growing, and governments are investing more in public transport, so it gives people more options even if it’s not a complete solution for people who need to drive everyday,” explained ABC economic journalist, Dan Ziffer.

So, no pressure 2024.