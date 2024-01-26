Professors Georgina Long And Richard Scolyer Named Australians Of The Year

Professors Richard Scolyer and Georgina Long were named Australians of the Year last night for their work on melanoma treatment, which has saved thousands of lives.

From scientists and swimmers to a bloke who discovered a dinosaur, 34 Aussies were nominated for their contributions to the country.

Amongst the victors, teacher, language expert and community leader, Yalmay Yunupingu was named Senior Australian of the Year.

For decades, Yalmay has taught in north-east Arnhem Land, described as “the mother of the school”, she’s helped preserve Yolŋu Matha language and culture.

Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon was named Young Australian of the Year. McKeon became the first female swimmer and the second woman in history to win seven medals at a single Olympics, making her the most successful Australian Olympian of all time.

David Elliot became Local Hero for 2024 after he discovered a dinosaur, bringing Australian palaeontology back to life. Thanks to David’s fossil find the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History.

Professors Richard Scolyer and Georgina Long, the doctors who revolutionised melanoma treatment were named Australians of the Year.

They’ve turned an advanced melanoma diagnosis from a death sentence into a disease that can be cured, a journey that took a deeply personal turn for Richard last year.

“I stand here tonight as a terminal brain cancer patient. I'm only 57. I don't want to die. I love my life, my family, my work. I've so much more to do and to give.”

They’re now adapting their treatment to tackle brain cancer. “Richard, I hope for nothing more than the both of us, in 12 months, to be standing here, passing the baton to the next Australian of the Year,” Professor Long said.

When asked if they believe they can cure melanoma, Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer told the Project, “Absolutely, that’s our goal, to reach zero deaths from melanoma this decade.”

“We‘re asking people to stop glamorising tanning, and be sun safe”