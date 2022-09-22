The Project

Professor Reveals Easy Tip That Will Help Plane Food Taste Better

Plane food is one of those things you really enjoy or, well, think tastes like cardboard.

But according to Oxford professor Charles Spence, just wearing some noise-cancelling headphones could improve the taste of food and drink on-board.

Spence is an expert on taste and food and said that donning a pair of headphones could be the easiest way to improve your taste buds in the air.

It’s all because the drone of the plane’s engine makes the food taste bitterer by 10%. After all, low-pitched noises affect our senses, apparently. 

Research by Professor Spence took place at Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant, the Fat Duck, which also found that if you listen to high-pitched noises, food tastes sweeter by 10%.

“The effects, it should be said, weren’t huge, but they were large enough to potentially make a difference to the tasting experience while up in the air,” Professor Spencer, who wrote Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating, said. 

