Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

Yes, you read that correctly. In the paper, published in Analysis, he outlines his idea for a voting system that lets our furry friends have their say on the significant issues that affect them, like pet care, and, presumably how many treats they get in a day. Giving your pet pooch its very own voting slip may sound like a bizarre scenario, but the paper points out that this would merely be an extension of existing practices, whereby certain governments permit the enforcement of animals' legal rights through representatives. For example, in many US federal lawsuits animals are named plaintiffs.

The concept of animal voting would be an example of implementing the "all affected interests" principle, which dictates that everyone who is affected by the decisions of a government should have the right to participate in that government.

Under his proposed system of animal voting, Motoarcă envisions that people would be appointed as representatives, who cast votes on behalf of animals, but only in cases regarding animal welfare. Issues that would see animals at the voting pool include animal husbandry, meat production standards, fishing regulation, or pet care.

Historically, governments have excluded many groups of people from voting based on what seemed like obvious justifications at the time, like women and slaves. As we know, this prejudice continues to live on today in certain instances when it comes to race, gender, disability and economic minorities.

Professor Motoarcă admits that 'the idea that animals should have the right to vote sounds preposterous'.

However, Professor Kenneth Ehrenberg at the University of Surrey's school of law called it a 'very interesting argument' and not 'preposterous at all'.

'Animals clearly feel pain and have interests – they can be better off or worse off depending on the conditions in which they live,' he told MailOnline.

'It’s not unreasonable to believe that they are interest holders who would have a stake in the outcome of elections since their lives may be improved or worsened by what happens in those elections.

'The only remaining problem is that animals are not capable of understanding the options or what is at stake in the election.'

However, not everyone is convinced, with one expert calling it ‘risible’. What do you think? Is Ioan-Radu Motoarcă barking mad, or is there some merit to his thoughts?