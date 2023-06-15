The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Professionals Warn Mental Health Apps May Be Doing More Harm Than Good To Australians

We're in the midst of a mental health crisis. But with the cost of living placing mental health care out of reach, Australians are increasingly turning to smartphone apps.

Almost 9 million Australians experience mental illness, and Aussies are among the highest users of mental health apps in the world.

"There are thousands of them," said Piers Gooding, a senior research fellow at Melbourne Law School.

"Some might just be giving you instructions, while others might just be having AI chats involved, and others might connect you to therapists and counsellors in an Uber-style arrangement."

Celebrity endorsements from names like Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande also increase their appeal, but that hasn't left professionals convinced.

"The developers will say things like this is evidence-based, it's clinically proven," said Dr Lisa Parker, Senior Health Lecturer.

"Disclaimer, this should not be regarded as medical advice."

Mental health apps are potentially making matters worse.

"There's a bit of a hidden message that worries me," said Dr Parker.

"And the message is that we should be happy all of the time.

You know, actually, ups and downs are normal; they're a normal part of life, and to suggest otherwise, I think, can be quite harmful ."

There are also privacy concerns.

"They'll have your browsing history, they'll link in with your social media accounts, and they can quite clearly work out who you are," Dr Parker said.

And it's not just hypothetical; with BetterHelp fined $11.6 million in the U.S. for illegally sharing data with third parties.

And while amendments to the Therapeutic Goods Act in 2019 were meant to address these risks, another round of amendments in 2021 excluded mental health apps entirely.

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years
NEXT STORY

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

    Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

    Australian citizen Hasan Askree has been languishing in a Pakistani prison for two years, accused of a plot to overthrow the government.
    Beyonce Blamed For Sudden Inflation Increase In Sweden

    Beyonce Blamed For Sudden Inflation Increase In Sweden

    Last month, Beyonce's shows in Sweden reportedly sparked such a demand for hotels and restaurants that it affected the country's economic statistics.
    Seventeen Music Publishers Look To Sue Twitter For $250 Million

    Seventeen Music Publishers Look To Sue Twitter For $250 Million

    Seventeen music publishers, including Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music and Sony Music Publishing, are looking to sue Elon Musk owned Twitter.
    Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

    Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

    Netflix has made plans to open its first-ever pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles dubbed Netflix Bites.
    10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

    10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

    A Queenslander was sitting on the toilet when he looked up to see an enormous coastal carpet python just chilling in his shower.