Professional Musician Banned From Playing Instruments In Her Own Home Because Of Noise Complaints

A professional musician in the U.K. has been banned from playing musical instruments in her own apartment by the local council.

Fiona Fey, a member of the classical choir Mediaeval Baebes, said she had been forced to move from her south London flat.

Speaking to the BBC, Fey said she had received noise complaints from her downstairs neighbor, but said they had come to a compromise that she "stopped playing almost all of my instruments other than a guitar and a low whistle that is the same volume as a vacuum cleaner".

"When my neighbours got nasty, I contacted the council to find out if I was breaking the law,” she said.

But the council issued a noise abatement notice, and Fey faced a fine of up to £5,000 (AU$9,377) and the confiscation of her instruments.

Lewisham Council said it did not "make decisions like this lightly and tried to avoid enforcement”.

"When we tried to explore reasonable offers and solutions to find a balance, the tenant refused to engage, and we received multiple further complaints,” the BBC reported Lewisham Council saying. 

