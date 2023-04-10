Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

First off, fantastic job. I had no idea that was a thing, and now I’m regretting a lot of career choices I’ve made.

Secondly, are you sure about that? I only ask because we had 45 eggs in my house, and they’re all gone, and I say “we” like I live with someone. I do not.

But pro choc consumer Mary Luz Mejia says that the best way to eat Easter eggs is to suck rather than chew, as this releases the flavour in a way that allows us to savour it more.

Interesting. I hope you didn’t try teaching your grandmother how to do that.

Mary also suggests we consider splashing out on chocolate in general and avoid the cheap stuff as it tends to be full of added sugar, flavourings and preservatives.

And fair enough, the fancy eggs always taste a bit better, so I’m willing to spend a bit more next year.

But when it comes to eating them, I’m gonna struggle to abandon my lifelong tradition of punching the egg in its alfoil, unwrapping it and eating the broken bits of shell with my teeth, as the bunny intended.