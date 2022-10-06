The Project

Procrastinating-PhD Student's Note Goes Viral For Politely Asking People Not To Talk To Them

A student undertaking their PhD at the University of Leeds urged people via a note to politely ignore them because they are a 'terrible procrastinator!' which has since gone viral on Twitter.

A note has gone viral on Twitter after a fellow PhD student at the University of Leeds related to a message left by another PhD candidate urging passers-by to ignore them politely.

Steve Bingham, who, according to his Twitter profile, is a PhD student at The University of Leeds, shared a photo of the note stating 'Every pHd student needs this sign at some point.'

The procrastinator in question politely left the note requesting people to "Please do not talk to me. I am doing my PhD work, and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you."

The Tweet garnered just shy of 9,000 likes, with many researchers, students and other PhD candidates likening themselves to the anonymous procrastinator.

