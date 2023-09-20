The Project

Pro-Wrestlers Brawl On Japanese Bullet Train

Japanese wrestling fans were treated to a half-hour brawl on a bullet train.

DDT Pro-wrestling organised the fight between Minori Suzuki and Sanshirto Takagi to take place on the Nozomi Shinkansen bullet train.

The bullet train was travelling between Tokyo and Nagoya at 180mph (289 kmh).

DDT hired out the entire carriage for the match, where the wrestlers delighted spectators with their grappling and awesome fighting.

Tickets for the match that Suzuki won sold out within 30 minutes.

This is not the first unusual place DDT has organised a match. Previously, fights have been held at a bookstore and a campground.

