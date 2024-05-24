Private Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket During Cost Of Living Crisis

New data from Choice has revealed that private health insurers have hiked premiums by up to 5 times the government’s approved increase of 3 per cent.

NIB’s gold policy has increased by more than 9 per cent and HBF’s by 15 per cent, while in WA, Australian Unity customers could cop an increase of more than 17 per cent.

Choice’s survey of over 24,000 policies found just 29 had increased in line with the government’s recommendation.

As single Aussies are slugged almost $2,000 a year for insurance, more than 350, 000 people have been forced to cancel their cover.

For their part, insurers argue patients aren’t the only ones suffering from the symptoms of inflation.

But as one in seven Aussies struggles with the price of private health, the price we put on our health has never been higher.

Finder.com’s Insurance Expert Tim Bennett told The Project that the premium increases are all about average.

“Unfortunately that means that your specific policy is almost certainly not gonna rise by 3.03 per cent, it’ll rise by five or two or seven or sometimes 17,” Tim explained, adding “It’s maybe not the best system in terms of transparency of information.”

Tim recommended that anyone concerned about their health insurance premiums compare policies and look for deals.

“Compare and make sure you’re on the best option for you,” Tim said, adding “If we can’t change the policy that we live in, at least we can do our best with the situation.”

“You may very well be paying for a private health insurance policy that you don’t need, maybe you don’t need it at all, that’s definitely something you have to decide for yourself.

“If you’ve had all your kids, you probably don't need childbirth for example.”