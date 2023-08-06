The Project

‘Privacy Shield’ Plane Hack Goes Viral

One of the major problems with a commercial flight is that there’s other people on it.

But a crafty passenger recently tried to eradicate this problem, by tucking a blanket into the overhead compartment above them, so it hung down like a shield.

And voila, it’s basically like they’re on a private jet.

Giga Vashakidze, another passenger aboard the flight from San Diego, to Venice, Italy, was so stunned he took a video and posted it to TikTok.

In the video, Giga wrote  “Caught my neighbour turning economy class into a VIP section. Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?” adding a laughing emoji.

The clip has been viewed half a million times and people are divided on whether it’s a genius move or whether it should be banned.

Some say it’s smart and are keen to try it out on their next flight, with some even brainstorming ideas on what else airlines could offer passengers for added privacy.

“Planes should have an option for a curtain to drop down,” one TikTok user commented.

“That’s awesome they should make portable curtains,” another shared. 

But others questioned why it was allowed and raised safety concerns.

“WTH? Why is the airline allowing this?” one person asked

“Airlines about to take blankets away,” someone joked. 

Giga hasn’t followed it up with whether or not they were asked to take it down.

There’s also no reports on what was happening behind the blanket shield, which is probably for the best.

@vashak27 When you take social distancing to the next level at 30,000 feet 😂✈️ #HighFlyer #AirplaneMode #FlightFails #SocialDistancing #EconomyClassLuxury #TravelTikTok #FunnyMoments #Airlines #PlaneLife #Trending #Viral ♬ original sound - Giga Vashakidze
NEXT STORY
NEXT STORY

