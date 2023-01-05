The Project

Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Ate The Same Meal Every Day For Six Months

Variety is overrated, according to The King.

Priscilla Presley told Graceland archivist Angie Marchese that Elvis was a big fan of Southern food, including meatloaf, mashed potato, fried chicken and mac and cheese.

Marchese stated that Elvis would “obsessively eat one kind of food over and over until he became bored of it.”

He did this with the classic combination of meatloaf and mashed potatoes and ate it every day for six months straight.

“He definitely was a creature of habit, so if it was made in the South…he liked it” she explained.

“Anything but fish. He didn’t like the smell of fish being cooked in the house. There was never any fish in the house,” Marchese told The Express.

Elvis also loved bacon and mustard sandwiches and hamburger steak and crowder peas.

His mother’s chocolate cake was his all-time favourite dessert.

