Priscilla Presley Opens Up About The Pain Of Her Daughter Lisa Marie Passing Away Aged 54

Priscilla Presley has spoken about the "unbearable" pain of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, dying at the age of 54 earlier this year.

The US businesswoman and actress, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, also spoke about the emotion her daughter felt after her son Benjamin Keough died three years ago. 

In a TalkTV clip, released by The Sun in the UK, Presley is asked about the loss by Piers Morgan. 

Presley told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "It was unbearable. You know, I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. 

"And losing Ben, that was the hardest thing for her ... he took his own life and he was ... the love of her life, that child, she adored him, she would do anything for him, anything. 

"We were in Memphis ... and she said, 'Mom... I don't know if I (want to) be here' and I go, 'What are you talking about?' 

"(And she said:) 'You know, my Ben,' and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before." 

Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to Keough, who died in 2020. It is also the final resting place of Elvis and other members of the Presley family. 

