Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Snap Of Princess Charlotte To Mark Her Eighth Birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a sweet snap of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her eighth birthday.

The smiling Princess was photographed by her mother, Kate, while in Windsor this weekend.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the palace said.

Prince William and Kate also shared the photo on their social media, captioned "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow".

Kate, who once said she was an "enthusiastic amateur photographer", has shared photos taken by herself on each of her three children's birthdays.

It's a big week of celebration for the Royal Family, with the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

The day is also the fourth birthday of Prince Archie, the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William and Kate also celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary this week.

Image: Prince and Princess of Wales

