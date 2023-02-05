Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Baby Photo To Mark Launch Of New Early Childhood Campaign

The sweet snap shows a baby Kate grasping at her dad’s face, and was taken by her mother, Carole Middleton.

“Faces are a baby’s best toy,” the tweet was captioned.

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

“This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

Royal fans were quick to point out the Wales’ youngest son, Prince Louis, is a spitting image of his mother.

The Princess of Wales launched her Shaping Us campaign last week, which will focus on early childhood education.