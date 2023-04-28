Princess Mary Of Denmark Is Back Down Under And Loving Our Bike Lanes

Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, are having a whirlwind tour of the land down under.

After visiting both Fiji and Vanuatu, the pair landed in the great southern land last night, touching down in Sydney.

Mary is originally from Australia, born in Tasmania, so I'm sure the trip has brought back a flood of familiar sights, sounds and smells.

But it also won't feel too different from her adopted home of Denmark, with Sydney having a few Copenhagen-esque new features around town.

Its many bike paths and a new light rail have a modern walking city Scandinavian feel.

"We're really delighted we are able to show you our bike lanes and show you the beautiful light rail we have recently built here… very much been inspired by what you have in Copenhagen in terms of your bike lanes," Lord Mayor Clover Moore told Mary.

Mary and Fedrick experienced the aforementioned bike lanes for themselves, hopping on a pushy and donning a stack hat; they whizzed around the city streets as only Royals from Denmark can do.

And it sounds like Mary had a grand old time.

"It's wonderful to be here, it's wonderful to experience the new bike lanes," she said.

Hopefully, next time she's back to visit, we will have adopted some more Danish things in Oz, maybe a Lego house or even some salty liquorice.