The child will be 13th in line to the British throne and a plain Miss or Master.

"The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace.

Eugenie, 32, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the late Queen's granddaughter.

The news was announced alongside an image of the couple's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born in February 2021 kissing his mother's belly.