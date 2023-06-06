Princess Eugenie Announces The Birth Of Her Second Son

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on May 30 and is the second child of the late Queen's granddaughter and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie shared the news on her Instagram account with a photo of Ernest wearing a knitted blue beanie and a second photo of big brother August stroking his little brother's head.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on 30th May 2023 at 8.49, weighing 3.2 kg," she said.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

"Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Ernest is the first of the late Queen's great-grandchildren to be born since her death.

His title is Master Brooksbank, and he currently sits at 13th place in the line to the throne, pushing the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, down to 14th.

