Princess Diana’s Famous Sheep Jumper Has Sold At Auction For Nearly $1.8 Million

Princess Diana’s iconic jumper which features a black sheep amongst many white sheep, has sold at an auction in New York for nearly $AU 1.8 million.

Princess Diana may have been an influencer before influencers were a thing.

Known for her iconic fashion sense, the People’s Princess wore incredible looks over the years, including her “revenge dress”, the black velvet cocktail dress, and even her more casual looks that are still emulated today.

But her knitted sheep jumper has set the record, becoming one of her most valuable pieces sold at auction.

The auction held by Sotheby’s in New York opened the bidding on 31 August. Initially, Sotheby’s had estimated that the sheep jumper was worth roughly $US 50,000 to $US 80,000 ($AU 78,000 to $AU 124,000).

The jumper had been discovered in an attic. Princess Diana wore the sheep jumper when she attended a polo match in 1981 while she was still known as Lady Diana Spencer.

The knitted jumper was created by designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne under their label Warm & Wonderful.

Regarding the sale, Muir and Osborne said, "We are thrilled that this cherished sweater has now found a new home, carrying with it the enduring legacy of Princess Diana.”

