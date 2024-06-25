The Project

Princess Anne Treated In Hospital After Reportedly Being Kicked By A Horse

Princess Anne Treated In Hospital After Reportedly Being Kicked By A Horse

The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and a concussion when it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her UK estate.

Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.

Emergency services were dispatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for tests, treatment and observation.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old princess is understood to be awake, but due to her concussion, precise details of the incident cannot be ascertained at this stage.

Although the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, Anne's medical team have said her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when the incident occurred, and no other person is believed to have been involved.

