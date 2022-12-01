The Project

Prince William's Godmother Quits Palace Role As Royal Aide Over Racism Scandal

Prince William has spoken out after a member of the royal household left her role following racism accusations during an event at Buckingham Palace.

The royal aide, believed to be Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey, was accused by Ngozi Fulani of repeatedly asking "What part of Africa are you from?" when she attended an event hosted by King Charles' wife Camilla, the Queen consort, on Tuesday.

Fulani, who was born in the United Kingdom and works for a domestic abuse support group, revealed the incident on Twitter, referring to the individual as Lady SH.

The exchange occurred at a Violence Against Women And Girls' reception at the palace, where guests included Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and Jordan's Queen Rania.

In her account posted on Twitter, Fulani, who works for Sistah Space - a group which provides support for women of African and Caribbean heritage who have been affected by abuse - said about 10 minutes after she arrived, the aide approached her and moved her hair to view her name badge.

After being asked several times what part of Africa she was from, Fulani said she replied: "I am born here and am British."

The aide responded: "No, but where do you really come from? Where do your people come from?"

Buckingham Palace released a statement, calling the incident "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," the palace spokesperson said.

"All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is one of the longest-serving members of the royal household and was a longtime confidant of the Queen, has resigned from her position.

Prince William condemned the comments made by his godmother while in Boston.

"Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society," a spokesperson for Prince William said.

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

With AAP.

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are
Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

