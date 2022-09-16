Prince William Told Wellwishers That Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin "Brought Back A Few Memories" Of Diana's Funeral

Prince William walked behind his father, King Charles III and alongside Prince Harry during Wednesday's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Outside Sandringham Estate, wellwishers had gathered to witness the procession and show their support.

Speaking to wellwishers at the estate, Prince William made the comments to members of the public;

"The walk yesterday was challenging," he could be heard saying in video footage of the exchange.

"Brought back a few memories."

In 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry, aged 15 and 12 at the time, followed their mother, Princess Diana's coffin through central London.

The walk was under vast media attention from all over the world.

Both brothers, whose relationship has become strained in recent years, have spoken in the past, referencing the lasting trauma they endured after their mother's death and that walk.