Prince William To Feature In New TV Documentary About His Homelessness Program

The future British king has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative Homewards.

The two-part series, which has the working title Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will go behind the scenes of the first year of the programme.

It will follow the Prince of Wales as he launches Homewards across the UK, and will feature the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.

The documentary will also feature well-known advocates of the programme, alongside those leading individual projects across the UK.

Homewards is a five-year project launched by William in 2023 to bring together a range of individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Newport, South Wales, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: "With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK."

With AAP.