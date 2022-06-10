Prince William Spotted Quietly Selling ‘Big Issue’ Magazines In London To Help Homeless Brits

Wearing the company’s red cap and “official vendor” vest, William was seen on Rochester Row in Westminster, central London, on Wednesday (AEST).

A LinkedIn user shared a photo of William and added that he shared a “private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy”.

The London Telegraph reported the prince’s stint on the streets is only the latest in a series of low-profile jobs in aid of those in need.

During the lockdown, in November 2020, he worked with volunteers from The Passage charity on three occasions, preparing hot meals and lending an ear to those who had been moved off the streets and into emergency accommodation, the newspaper said.