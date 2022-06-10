The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince William Spotted Quietly Selling ‘Big Issue’ Magazines In London To Help Homeless Brits

Prince William Spotted Quietly Selling ‘Big Issue’ Magazines In London To Help Homeless Brits

Prince William, second in line to the throne, was spotted in London this week, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine, a title normally sold by people without homes.

Wearing the company’s red cap and “official vendor” vest, William was seen on Rochester Row in Westminster, central London, on Wednesday (AEST).

A LinkedIn user shared a photo of William and added that he shared a “private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy”.

The London Telegraph reported the prince’s stint on the streets is only the latest in a series of low-profile jobs in aid of those in need.

During the lockdown, in November 2020, he worked with volunteers from The Passage charity on three occasions, preparing hot meals and lending an ear to those who had been moved off the streets and into emergency accommodation, the newspaper said.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.