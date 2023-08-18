Prince William Slammed For Not Attending Women's World Cup Final

Sadly for them, there’ll be no royal support with no one from the British monarchy flying to Australia to support them live.

This has sparked criticism from many as Spain’s very own Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia immediately announced plans to fly down under and support the Spanish women's team.

The reason that Prince William's decision to not attend has sparked the most criticism comes down to him not only being the next in line to the throne but because he’s served as president of England's Football Association for the past 17 years.

According to multiple reports in England, the reason behind his absence is that he doesn’t want to break into his summer vacation and undertake a long flight for a trip that would last no longer than a few days.

When England made the 1966 FIFA World Cup, Queen Elizabeth was not only in attendance for the final but also gifted England’s captain Bobby Moore the trophy. Though it should be said that the world final did take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

United Kingdom's former Minister for Sport, Gerry Sutcliffe, told the Daily Telegraph he believed the Prince of Wales should be there.

"I know it's a long way, and I'm sure he has family commitments, but this is a unique moment. It's the World Cup final, and he's the president of the FA,” he said.