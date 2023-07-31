The Project

Prince William Shocks Customers By Serving Food From A Food Truck

Customers at a food truck in the U.K. have received a huge surprise when they were served by Prince William.

Prince William has teamed up with Earthshot and Sorted Food to create eco-friendly veggie burgers, called the Earthshot Burger. 

The burger is made using Kheyti greenhouse vegetables, cooked on a cleaner-burning stove and served in a biodegradable box. 

The food van was set up in central London and unsuspecting customers were shocked to be served by the next-in-line to the throne. 

Video of the moment shows Prince William putting the burgers on the counter and saying “Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go”.

“So, for those of you who don't know, the Earthshot prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet,” he continued.

“Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you're about to eat in is built (by) a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating”

“The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”

The customers were shocked, with one saying “I was lost for words” and another asked if they were “dreaming”.

Image: Youtube/Sorted Food

