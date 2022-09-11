The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

The Prince of Wales has shared a touching statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," the official statement read.

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

Prince William's statement then takes a personal turn, continuing, "I, however, have lost a grandmother".

 "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," he said.

The Prince also acknowledged the role The Queen had played in the lives of his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

The Prince of Wales thanked The Queen for "the kindness she showed my family and me".

"And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all," he said.

Prince William concluded his message with a quote from his grandmother.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen," he said.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Prince William was joined by his wife and his brother Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to look at tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
NEXT STORY

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    When someone dies, the paperwork of closing off their life can often catch people off guard. Unexpected parking fines, final bills and closing of accounts are bureaucratic and tedious.
    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Australian government is obligated to provide citizens with certain patriotic items under the “nationhood material program”.
    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Russia has abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.
    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    As the reign of King Charles III begins, changes to the monarchy have begun, down to even the signatures of some members of the Royal Family.
    Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

    Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

    The Queen’s coffin will begin a six-hour trip from Balmoral, where her Majesty died earlier this week, to Edinburgh at 10am (7PM AEST) on Sunday.