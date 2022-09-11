Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," the official statement read.

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

Prince William's statement then takes a personal turn, continuing, "I, however, have lost a grandmother".

"And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," he said.

The Prince also acknowledged the role The Queen had played in the lives of his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

The Prince of Wales thanked The Queen for "the kindness she showed my family and me".

"And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all," he said.

Prince William concluded his message with a quote from his grandmother.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen," he said.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Prince William was joined by his wife and his brother Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to look at tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.