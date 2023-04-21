Prince William Seen Taking Table Reservations At An Indian Restaurant

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left an unsuspecting customer at a family-run Indian restaurant in shock after the royals took over the shops phone during a royal visit.

When the restaurant’s phone rang, the future king decided he’d step in and take the order.

“Do we have a seat for two right now?” Prince William asked head chef and co-owner, Meena Sharma.

“Half past two?” he suggested.

“Does that work for you? No, apparently not right now.

“You’ve got a train at 3? If you could get in at half past two, that would be fine. For two people? Maybe a quarter past two, and you could make the train at three?.”

Unfortunately for the Prince of Wales, he managed to mix up the address of the restaurant.

“I’ve probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham, so I apologise,” the Prince said as the restaurant burst into laughter.

“(He) actually said, ‘this is the Indian Streatery’, and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking,” Sharma told the BBC.

“But I think he probably could have a role as a front-of-house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job.”