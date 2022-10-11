The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

After two consecutive years of being named 'Hottest Bald Man', Prince William has lost his title to Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.

A new study by SEO agency Reboot has determined a list of the hottest bald men, crowning a new champion for 2022.  

  

  

After vigorous analysis, Marvel and Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been named the hottest bald man of 2022.  

  

  

The study used a wide number of factors to determine the winner, such as the facial Golden Ratio, net worth, height, and Twitter sentiment.  

  

  

The shine factor for each celebrity's bald head was also taken into consideration.  

  

  

These aspects were used to create an index score where each bald man would be rated out of 10.  

  

  

Diesel topped the list at a whopping score of 6.46, with his shinier-than-normal head and slightly taller than average height, at 5-foot-9.  

  

  

These scores definitely bode well for the rest of the pack.  

  

  

Stanley Tucci came in second with a score of 6.33, with two-time winner Prince William only coming in at fifth.  

  

  

Rapper Pitbull managed to make the top 10, landing fourth, while the tallest bald man on the list, The Rock, only managed ninth.  

  

  

What changes would you make to the top 10?  

  

  

2022's Top 10 sexiest bald men are: 

1. Vin Diesel – 6.46/10 

2. Stanley Tucci – 6.33/10  

3. Shemar Moore – 6.25/10 

4. Pitbull – 6.16/10 

5. Prince William – 6.13/10 

6. Jason Statham – 5.96/10 

7. Bruce Willis – 4.75/10 

8. Joe Rogan – 4.37/10 

9. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – 3.62/10 

10. Mike Tyson – 2.50/10 

Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal
NEXT STORY

Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

This voting scandal could undermine the very democratic principles upon which our democratic society is based.
British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

British morning show host Lorraine Kelly has described Madonna as looking like a "boiled egg" after the popstar's recent social media post.
Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

A Dutch court has ruled that forcing employees to keep their webcams while working violates human rights.
U.S. Study Finds 40% Of People Lied About Covid Status During Height Of The Pandemic

U.S. Study Finds 40% Of People Lied About Covid Status During Height Of The Pandemic

A new study in the U.S. has found one in four people lied about their Covid status at the height of the pandemic.
‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

Whilst languages vary massively, scientists at the University of York and Aarhus University found that we all ‘baby talk’ pretty much the same.