Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

A new study by SEO agency Reboot has determined a list of the hottest bald men, crowning a new champion for 2022.

After vigorous analysis, Marvel and Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been named the hottest bald man of 2022.

The study used a wide number of factors to determine the winner, such as the facial Golden Ratio, net worth, height, and Twitter sentiment.

The shine factor for each celebrity's bald head was also taken into consideration.

These aspects were used to create an index score where each bald man would be rated out of 10.

Diesel topped the list at a whopping score of 6.46, with his shinier-than-normal head and slightly taller than average height, at 5-foot-9.

These scores definitely bode well for the rest of the pack.

Stanley Tucci came in second with a score of 6.33, with two-time winner Prince William only coming in at fifth.

Rapper Pitbull managed to make the top 10, landing fourth, while the tallest bald man on the list, The Rock, only managed ninth.

What changes would you make to the top 10?

2022's Top 10 sexiest bald men are:

1. Vin Diesel – 6.46/10

2. Stanley Tucci – 6.33/10

3. Shemar Moore – 6.25/10

4. Pitbull – 6.16/10

5. Prince William – 6.13/10

6. Jason Statham – 5.96/10

7. Bruce Willis – 4.75/10

8. Joe Rogan – 4.37/10

9. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – 3.62/10

10. Mike Tyson – 2.50/10