Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the Football Association, has been criticised for not making the trip to Sydney to watch England play Spain in the final.

Making matters worse, members of the Spanish royal family will be present for the match, including Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia.

On Saturday, Prince William and his eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte shared a video of support to the Lionesses and apologised for not being there in person to support the squad.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” said Prince William.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.”

“So go out there tomorrow and enjoy yourselves.”

A jubilant Charlotte added, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

While some appreciated the message, others urged the Prince to make the trip Down Under, including broadcaster Piers Morgan.

“With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane,” Morgan tweeted.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

According to news.com.au, the cost of the trip and the carbon footprint were cited as reasons for William’s decision.

It’s understood that King Charles will be holding a royal summit next week to discuss the future of the monarchy and strategies for the next 12 months, which could be a factor in William’s absence from the final.