The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

Prince William has released a video issuing an apology for his decision to not attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the Football Association, has been criticised for not making the trip to Sydney to watch England play Spain in the final.

Making matters worse, members of the Spanish royal family will be present for the match, including Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia.

On Saturday, Prince William and his eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte shared a video of support to the Lionesses and apologised for not being there in person to support the squad.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” said Prince William.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.”

“So go out there tomorrow and enjoy yourselves.”

A jubilant Charlotte added, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

While some appreciated the message, others urged the Prince to make the trip Down Under, including broadcaster Piers Morgan.

“With respect, YRH, you should have got on a plane,” Morgan tweeted.

“Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

According to news.com.au, the cost of the trip and the carbon footprint were cited as reasons for William’s decision.

It’s understood that King Charles will be holding a royal summit next week to discuss the future of the monarchy and strategies for the next 12 months, which could be a factor in William’s absence from the final.

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol
NEXT STORY

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has struggled to recall the price of petrol, as fuel prices across the country exceed $2 a litre.
    Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

    Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

    Victoria’s fine for breaking its contract with the Commonwealth Games has finally been revealed as a whopping $380 million.
    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    A woman has revealed that her boyfriend has banned her from farting in the house after living together for four months, claiming that it is not ‘ladylike.’
    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    There’s no-one in the world right now with more hardcore fans than Taylor Swift, and that was on full display in New Jersey on Friday night.
    Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears has spoken out about her divorce from husband, Sam Asghari, saying she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” but that she will remain strong and do her best.