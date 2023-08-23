Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Kids Can’t Eat Dinner With Them On Official Occasions

According to The New York Post, the young children of Kate and William are not permitted to sit with their parents during holidays and official dinners for one reason.

“The kids are not allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation”, said former royal chef Darren McGrady to magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

McGrady also revealed that even at Christmas time, the trio will eat with their nannies in the nursery until they become of age to be more presentable during public affairs of state.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” McGrady explained.

McGrady worked for Queen Elizabeth for 15 years and he once claimed the royal loved to eat jam sandwiches during high teatime.

He also said the queen was a fan of her gin and loved the cocktail Pimm’s Royale.