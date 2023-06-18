Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince William and Catherine's youngest son, aged five, pulled faces as he travelled in the carriage with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, his mother and Queen Camilla.

Andwhile standing on the balcony as the Royal Airfoce flyover happened, the young royal was seen cheering and covering his ears, before offering the thousands standing below a salute.

The King received the official birthday wishes of the nation during his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.

Pomp and pageantry were on display during the military spectacle where the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honoured their Colonel in Chief by parading to mark his anniversary.

Charles had deputised for Queen Elizabeth II at last year's event, also known as the Birthday Parade, but now rode onto Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall as the nation's head of state.

He was joined on horseback by the royal colonels - the Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of The Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh, riding for the first time in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.

The royal party were in the midst of a sovereign's mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry's Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

Soon after the King arrived on the parade ground the national anthem was played as a mark of respect and Charles had to steady his horse but it would not settle and a groom stepped forward to help.

The King began the ceremony by inspecting the lines of guardsmen on the parade ground, casting a critical eye over the soldiers, formed in two lines, as he rode past.

William, Anne, and Edward rode behind Charles while Camilla and Kate were in a carriage - a symbolic image of the royal family supporting their King as another milestone was reached.

The sight of a monarch riding throughout Trooping the Colour had not happened since 1986 when the Queen rode her charger Burmese for the final time.

With AAP.