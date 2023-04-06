The Project

Prince Louis Is Rumoured Not To Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest, Prince Louis, is rumoured not to attend his grandfather's coronation after previous antics.

He's fourth in line to become King, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, is rumoured not to be attending the King's coronation.

According to a palace source, the four-year-old might not attend the ceremony in May after his previous antics during past events.

"He's only 4, after all," the source told Page Six.

The young Prince infamously made headlines in June 2022 for covering his ears and screaming next to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis' attendance closer to the time," a Kensington spokesperson said.

The Prince's older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, however, will be in attendance with George, the future King, named as one of the monarch's page boys.

