Prince Harry's Touching Message For His 'Granny', Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry has shared an emotional statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the sovereign's service during her 70-year reign, as well as the Queen's role in his life as "Granny".

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said.

"I cherish these times shared with you and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

He praised her "unwavering grace and dignity" and her commitment to duty, saying she was globally admired and respected.

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace," he said, a reference to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died last year.

"Thank you for your commitment to service.

"Thank you for your sound advice.

"Thank you for your infectious smile."

Prince Harry also acknowledged his father's accession to the throne.

"As it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," he said.

Prince Harry was back in the U.K. with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, coincidentally for charity events at the time of the Queen's death.

King Charles III mentioned the couple in his first speech as King.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

With AAP.

