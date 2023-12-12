The Project

Prince Harry To Pay Daily Mail’s Legal Fees After Failed Court Challenge

A judge has ordered Prince Harry to pay the publisher of the Daily Mail £48,447 ($92,550) in legal fees after his failed court challenge in a libel case.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over a 2022 Mail on Sunday article written about his legal battle with the Home Office for taxpayer-funded security while in the UK. 

Prince Harry attempted to have the publishers ‘honest opinion’ defence thrown out, but High Court judge Matthew Nicklin ruled that ANL had a “real prospect of arguing its case” and it should go to trial.

The judge ordered Prince Harry to pay ANL’s legal fees by December 29, with a libel trial scheduled for three to four days between May 17 and July 31 if a settlement between the parties could not be reached. 

Prince Harry’s lawyers argued the article was libellous and attacked his “honesty and integrity”, suggesting he “lied” to the public, a claim ANL has countered with an “honest opinion” defence, and saying there was no “serious harm” to the Prince’s reputation. 

The Mail on Sunday article was titled “How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

