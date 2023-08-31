The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince Harry Speaks About Trauma Of Losing His Mother In New Netflix Series

Prince Harry Speaks About Trauma Of Losing His Mother In New Netflix Series

Prince Harry has opened up about his biggest struggles in his latest project for Netflix, the five-part documentary Heart of Invictus.

The series was released on Wednesday, August 30, and August 31 marks 26 years since the late Prince of Wales was killed in a car accident. 

The Duke of Sussex said returning from his second trip to Afghanistan triggered 'the trauma' of losing his mum at the age of 12.

Prince Harry said the experience of war brought back memories of his mother's death.

"From my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012, flying Apaches, somewhere after that, there was an unravelling," said Prince Harry.

"And the trigger to me was returning to Afghanistan, but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12."

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I never really talked about it, and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done."

Prince Harry spoke over a vision from Princess Diana's funeral.

It was on this day that he and Prince William walked behind their mother's coffin in front of a huge global audience.

"But when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. Like, 'What is going on here? I'm now feeling everything as opposed to being numb'.

"The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

"Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you're lying on the floor in the foetal position, probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. That's what I really want to change."

"I've always wanted the Invictus Games and the support that comes with that all year round to be a net to catch those individuals."

In the lead-up to the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, Heart of Invictus has been released.

The event runs from September 9-16, and Prince Harry will be there for the duration of the competition.

Statement From Victoria's Department of Education
NEXT STORY

Statement From Victoria's Department of Education

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Victoria's Department of Education

Statement From Victoria's Department of Education

Statement From Victoria's Department of Education
New Research Shows Patients Get Better Results When Their Surgeon Is Female

New Research Shows Patients Get Better Results When Their Surgeon Is Female

We have come a long way since the days of a popular riddle answer being “Because the surgeon was a woman,” so much so that new research suggests that patients are better off in the long run with female surgeons.
Iconic 90's Toy 'Furby' Returning To Shelves To Celebrate 25 Years Of Fun

Iconic 90's Toy 'Furby' Returning To Shelves To Celebrate 25 Years Of Fun

One of the most iconic toys from the '90s has returned after five years; Furby is finally back to celebrate 25 years since their first release.
Japan PM Eats Fukushima Fish To Prove Water Isn’t Radioactive, Just Like In The Simpsons

Japan PM Eats Fukushima Fish To Prove Water Isn’t Radioactive, Just Like In The Simpsons

He also said d’oh – which was weird.
Samuel L. Jackson Has A Special ‘Golf Clause’ Inserted In Every Movie Contract Before He Signs

Samuel L. Jackson Has A Special ‘Golf Clause’ Inserted In Every Movie Contract Before He Signs

Actors are known for having all sorts of different clauses in their contracts, but if you want to sign up this Hollywood icon, you’ll have to be sure to incorporate a specific clause into his contract.