Prince Harry Speaks About Trauma Of Losing His Mother In New Netflix Series

The series was released on Wednesday, August 30, and August 31 marks 26 years since the late Prince of Wales was killed in a car accident.

The Duke of Sussex said returning from his second trip to Afghanistan triggered 'the trauma' of losing his mum at the age of 12.

Prince Harry said the experience of war brought back memories of his mother's death.

"From my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012, flying Apaches, somewhere after that, there was an unravelling," said Prince Harry.

"And the trigger to me was returning to Afghanistan, but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12."

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I never really talked about it, and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done."

Prince Harry spoke over a vision from Princess Diana's funeral.

It was on this day that he and Prince William walked behind their mother's coffin in front of a huge global audience.

"But when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. Like, 'What is going on here? I'm now feeling everything as opposed to being numb'.

"The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

"Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you're lying on the floor in the foetal position, probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. That's what I really want to change."

"I've always wanted the Invictus Games and the support that comes with that all year round to be a net to catch those individuals."

In the lead-up to the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, Heart of Invictus has been released.

The event runs from September 9-16, and Prince Harry will be there for the duration of the competition.