Prince Harry Says UK Press Lawsuits Caused Family Breakdown

Prince Harry, speaking in clips published from a new documentary, says his legal battles with the tabloid press in the United Kingdom contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.

"It's certainly a central piece to it," Harry told broadcaster ITV in the documentary Tabloids on Trial.

"But, you know, it's a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press," he added.

"I've made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done.

"It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family."

Prince Harry is suing Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the publisher of the Daily Mail in two separate lawsuits, alleging unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators over several years.

Both publishers deny the allegations and are fighting the lawsuits, which are being brought by Harry and others.

"I believe that from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good but I'm doing this for my reasons," Prince Harry told ITV.

"For me, the mission continues but it has caused ... part of a rift," he added.

Harry blames the UK media for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car crash.

He has accused UK newspapers of hostile and racist attacks on his US wife Meghan, which were cited as a factor in their decision to quit royal duties and move to California in 2020.

With AAP.

