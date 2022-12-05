The Project

Prince Harry Refers To "Suffering" Women Who Marry Into Royal Family Endure In Netflix Second Trailer

Netflix has released a second trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries. In the minute-long trailer, Harry refers to the fear he has of history repeating itself and the suffering women

Across six episodes, Netflix states the Harry & Meghan series is set to explore the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. 

The documentary features commentary from friends and family, most of whom had never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press.

Harry & Meghan, which is to be an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series", is set to debut on the streaming platform on Thursday.

In one section of the trailer, clips of paparazzi are paralleled alongside old footage of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media as Harry says in a voiceover: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.

"I was terrified; I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

